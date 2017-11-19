Marshawn Lynch Sits During U.S. National Anthem, Stands for Mexican Anthem

Marshawn Lynch continues to sit during the U.S. national anthem.

By Chris Chavez
November 19, 2017

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the Star-Spangled Banner but then stood up for Mexico's national anthem before Sunday afternoon's game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Lynch has protested the U.S. national anthem all season by sitting on the Raiders' sidelines.

You can see Lynch's demonstration below from photos by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe:

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since coming out of retirement to join the Raiders. 

