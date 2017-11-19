Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the Star-Spangled Banner but then stood up for Mexico's national anthem before Sunday afternoon's game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Lynch has protested the U.S. national anthem all season by sitting on the Raiders' sidelines.

You can see Lynch's demonstration below from photos by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe:

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since coming out of retirement to join the Raiders.