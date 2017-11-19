Tied with the Chiefs late in overtime, the Giants decided to take a chance and go for it on fourth and five.

New York was at the Kansas City 36 with just more than two minutes remaining in overtime of a 9-9 game. The Giants were just outside of field goal range and decided to give Eli Manning a chance to win the game.

Manning took a shutgun snap and had plenty of time to set his feet despite a blitz from the Chiefs. Manning tossed the ball down the near sideline where Roger Lewis was in one-on-one coverage with Phillip Gaines. As the ball came toward the two, Gaines pulled on Lewis' arm and brought him to the ground, but as Lewis began sliding on the field, the ball fell right into his arms, setting up New York with a first down at the Kansas City two-yard line.

Gaines was called for pass interference, but it didn't mean anything since Lewis completed the 34-yard catch.

Two players later Aldrick Rosas kicked in the game-winning field goal to give the Giants a 12-9 victory. New York is now 2-8 and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Chiefs fell to 6-4 with the loss and have dropped four of their last five games.