Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby says the allegations against Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jamies Winston that he groped an Uber driver are not true.

The incident happened in March 2016, when a female said that Winston touched her between her legs.

The NFL said last week it is investigating claim. Winston has denied any wrongdoing.

The driver gave her account to BuzzFeed News and said that she picked Winston up in Scottsdale, Arizona at about 2 a.m. The female said Winston grabbed her when Winston reach over her while at a drive-thru resturarant.

Darby said he was in the vehicle that night and was a passenger in the back seat.

"I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona," Darby said. "There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true."

Darby was also at Winston's apartment the night Winston was accused of sexually assaulting former Florida State student Erica Kinsman in December 2012.

Kinsman, who sued Florida State in federal court, reached financial settlements with the school and Winston.