Report: Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy

The Denver Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

After a 3-1 start to the season, Denver has lost six consecutive games after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday. The Broncos have scored just 18.3 points per game this season, the ninth-worst mark in the league. During their six-game skid, Denver has scored 14.2 points per contest.

McCoy joined the Broncos this season after servings as the head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers from 2013-16. The 45-year-old previously served as the Broncos offensive coordinator from 2009-2012, but left the job for San Diego.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave will replace McCoy and serve as the offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Musgrave is also in his first season with the staff after spending the past two seasons as the Raiders' offensive coordinator.

On Sunday, Rapoport reported that frustration was building in Denver with the Broncos offensive scheme, as owner John Elway was reportedly upset with the complex nature of the playbook.

Denver (3-7) sits in last place in the AFC West and have faced significant inconsistencies on offense this season, particularly at the offensive line and quarterback positions. The Broncos play the division rival Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday.