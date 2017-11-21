There are just two weeks remaining in the typical fantasy football regular season. That means any injury, no matter how small, can be a season-ending injury. One such injury to a surprising fantasy-relevant receiver in a surprisingly strong offense kicks off our Week 12 Injury Report.

Robert Woods, WR, Rams

Injury: Sprained AC (shoulder) Joint

Woods injured his shoulder late in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Vikings and did not return. He was seen wearing a sling on his shoulder after the game, which is never an encouraging sign for a player’s short-term availability. After the game, the Rams confirmed he had a sprained AC joint that would force him to the shelf for at least a couple weeks. It’s the same injury that has cost Chris Hogan suffered three weeks ago, and still has him sidelined for the Patriots. Woods could follow a similar timeline, given the nearly identical nature of the injuries. Higher-grade AC joint sprains can take longer to recover from due to the pain associated with any shoulder movement.

Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins

Injury: Fractured Fibula

Thompson’s season will end with surgery on his leg after he got rolled up on while attempting to block in Sunday’s game against the Saints. His foot got caught under the defender and when his ankle got rolled up, it turned outward and got pinned against the ground. The type of fracture Thompson is likely dealing with is a spiral fracture of the fibula, as well as complete ligament tears through the area where a high ankle injury is sustained. With Rob Kelley on IR as well, Samaje Perine becomes a very hot name to consider.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Bills

Injury: Sprained Knee, possible Bone Bruise

An MRI on Benjamin’s knee came back negative for any ligament damage, which is a great sign. However, any type of hyperextension injury can cause a bone bruise because of the excessive compression of the bone caused by it being forced to an extreme in its range of motion. Bone bruises can take multiple weeks to heal, and the location of the bone bruise being important, as well, with respect to recovery timetables. The issue with returning from a bone bruise too quickly (if Benjamin has one) is that it can sometimes result in additional strain in the area that where the bone is healing and cause further irritation. That, ultimately, is what leads to a stress fracture. Again, we don’t have the exact details of the injury Benjamin is dealing with, but based on the injury and the fact that no structural ligamentous damage was done, a bone bruise is likely.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

Injury: Lateral Ankle Sprain

Lattimore hurt his ankle early in the Saints eventual win over the Redskins. He tried to return, but quickly went back to the locker room, packing it in for the day. The Saints are reportedly signing cornerback Sterling Moore, which is not an encouraging sign for Lattimore’s short-term availability. The Saints will be cautious with their star rookie corner, making sure that the stability in the ankle is sufficient enough for him to be able to play without causing further issues. Lateral ankle sprains can be troublesome due to the high risk of aggravations (see Leonard Fournette), and the Saints will need Lattimore to be ready for their stretch run towards the playoffs.

John Brown, WR, Cardinals

Injury: Turf Toe

Bruce Arians said after Arizona’s loss to Houston last week that Brown is dealing with turf toe and will miss time. Turf toe is painful when running, jumping or performing any movement that involves the big toe extending into extreme ranges of motion. The ligaments and tissues on the underside of the big toe are the areas that are most limited because of pain and discomfort, with most athletes looking to use some sort of insert to help reduce the pain in the toe when wearing cleats. With Brown likely to be out, that should open up more opportunities for Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson.

Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins

Injury: Concussion

Cutler was ruled out in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and was placed in the concussion protocol. The new protocol makes it much more likely that a player will miss at least one game after suffering a concussion, so it’s a safe bet that Cutler will be out for the Dolphins Week 12 matchup with the Patriots. Matt Moore would get the start if Cutler is not cleared in time for Sunday’s game.