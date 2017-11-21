Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he won't pursue a lawsuit against the NFL after there were reports that he planned to sue the league over its process toward extending commissioner Roger Goodell's contract.

“This is not about replacing Roger,” Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell. “It’s a misnomer to say it’s payback for Ezekiel Elliott. It is about the accountability of the commissioner to all of the ownership."

Jones hired high powered lawyer David Boies in what many viewed to be a first step toward suing the league. Jones is upset that Goodell's contract is being negotiated by a six-owner compensation committee rather than the entirety of owners. NFL owner voted by a unanimous 32-0 margin to allow the committee—which Jones is not a part of—to handle Goodell's new contract, which could pay the commissioner up to $50 million annually.

Jones told USA Today that he believes there have been "material changes" since he voted to allow the compensation committee to handle negotiations and that the situation should be reevaluated by all NFL owners.

There's belief that a large portion of Jones' discontent with Goodell is over the commissioner's handling of the Ezekiel Elliott situation. Despite not facing any legal charges, Elliott was suspended by the NFL for six games for alleged domestic violence. Jones has said that he disagrees with the suspension and has been a vocal supporter of Elliott.

On Friday, ESPN reported that when Goodell told Jones of Elliott's suspension, Jones told the commissioner "I'm gonna come after you with everything I have" before referring to the Deflategate scandal and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

The dispute between Jones and the league has been two-sided. Last week, the Associated Press obtained a letter from the NFL to Jones that accuses him of conduct detrimental to the league.

"No one has the NFL’s best interest in mind more than me," Jones told USA Today of the letter. "And I’m doing what I was asked to do by the owners. I don’t see how you can be disciplined for that.”