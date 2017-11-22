Chiefs Sign Darrelle Revis

The Chiefs have signed Darrelle Revis, the team announced Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that it is a two-year deal that will give Revis the minimum this year and has no fully guaranteed money for next season.

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro performer, is joining a defense that is 28th in the league in passing yards per game but 11th in opponent passer rating. Kansas City is in the middle of the pack with 16 passing touchdowns allowed and tied for 13th in the NFL with nine interceptions.

The Chiefs have lost four of their last five games, but have only surrendered more than 250 passing yards one time in that stretch.

Last season, Revis had just one interception for the Jets after having five the year before that. For his career, he has 29 picks and 12 fumble recoveries playing for the Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots.

Kansas City is 6-4 this season and coming off a 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants. The team has a two game edge over the Raiders and Chargers for the AFC West lead. This week the Chiefs will host the Bills.