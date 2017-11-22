Ah, Thanksgiving. The holiday season is finally upon us. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a plate of delicious food and a day of jam-packed football.

The NFL will continue its traditional series of games this Thanksgiving, which has been a regular occurrence since the league's inception in 1920. Since 2006, three league games have been played every Thanksgiving.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will host their annual Turkey Day games and, for the first time in franchise history, the Washington Redskins will host a game on the holiday.

Here's how to watch the three Thanksgiving matchups

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Giants vs. Redskins

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC