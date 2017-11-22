NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2017: Matchups, Game Times, How to Watch

Here's a look at the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule for the 2017 season. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 22, 2017

Ah, Thanksgiving. The holiday season is finally upon us. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a plate of delicious food and a day of jam-packed football.

The NFL will continue its traditional series of games this Thanksgiving, which has been a regular occurrence since the league's inception in 1920. Since 2006, three league games have been played every Thanksgiving.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will host their annual Turkey Day games and, for the first time in franchise history, the Washington Redskins will host a game on the holiday.

Here's how to watch the three Thanksgiving matchups

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Giants vs. Redskins

Time: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters