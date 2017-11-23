The Minnesota Vikings may be the best with touchdown celebrations.
The Minnesota Vikings continue to show the world that they may be the league's best in touchdown celebrations.
Quarterback Case Keenum held onto the ball on a read option and rushed into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. He remained on the ground and sat down before his teammates joined him to pantomime a Thanksgiving dinner celebration.
One of the players can be heard yelling, "Who has the stuffing?"
Watch the touchdown and celebration below:
CASE KEENUM WILL DO IT HIMSELF!!— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2017
Then the entire @vikings offense joins him for a Thanksgiving meal 😂🦃 pic.twitter.com/HY6JhMgmuv
The touchdown made it 13–0 after the extra point.