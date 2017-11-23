Watch: Vikings Celebrate Touchdown With Thanksgiving Dinner In End Zone

The Minnesota Vikings may be the best with touchdown celebrations.

By Chris Chavez
November 23, 2017

The Minnesota Vikings continue to show the world that they may be the league's best in touchdown celebrations.

Quarterback Case Keenum held onto the ball on a read option and rushed into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. He remained on the ground and sat down before his teammates joined him to pantomime a Thanksgiving dinner celebration.

One of the players can be heard yelling, "Who has the stuffing?"

Watch the touchdown and celebration below:

The touchdown made it 13–0 after the extra point.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters