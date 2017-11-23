The Minnesota Vikings continue to show the world that they may be the league's best in touchdown celebrations.

Quarterback Case Keenum held onto the ball on a read option and rushed into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. He remained on the ground and sat down before his teammates joined him to pantomime a Thanksgiving dinner celebration.

One of the players can be heard yelling, "Who has the stuffing?"

Watch the touchdown and celebration below:

Then the entire @vikings offense joins him for a Thanksgiving meal 😂🦃 pic.twitter.com/HY6JhMgmuv — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2017

The touchdown made it 13–0 after the extra point.