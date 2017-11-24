President Donald Trump continued his nearly daily commentary on the state of the NFL saying that players continue to disrespect the flag by kneeling, while also taking aim at Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!"

It's the third time this week that Trump has ripped either players or the league as a whole.

On Wednesday, Trump went after the league after reports surfaced that they would consider letting teams stay in the locker room next season during the national anthem

At the beginning of the week, Trump said that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended after Lynch sat during the anthem before a game in Mexico City against the New England Patriots.

Lynch has sat during the anthem all season, but he did stand before the playing of the Mexican national anthem.

Trump has called on NFL players to be suspended or fired for sitting for the national anthem, which prompted a league-wide protest where almost 200 players refused to participate in the anthem during games in September.