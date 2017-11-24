Trump: NFL Players 'Are the Boss'

Donald Trump continues ripping NFL anthem protests, says 'players are the boss'

By Scooby Axson
November 24, 2017

President Donald Trump continued his nearly daily commentary on the state of the NFL saying that players continue to disrespect the flag by kneeling, while also taking aim at Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!"

It's the third time this week that Trump has ripped either players or the league as a whole.

On Wednesday, Trump went after the league after reports surfaced that they would consider letting teams stay in the locker room next season during the national anthem

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries, original sports programming and features. Start your seven-day free trial of SI TV now on Amazon Channels.

At the beginning of the week, Trump said that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended after Lynch sat during the anthem before a game in Mexico City against the New England Patriots.

Lynch has sat during the anthem all season, but he did stand before the playing of the Mexican national anthem.

Trump has called on NFL players to be suspended or fired for sitting for the national anthem, which prompted a league-wide protest where almost 200 players refused to participate in the anthem during games in September.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters