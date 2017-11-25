Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was reportedly cited for marijuana possession back in September, reports TMZ.

Kendricks was reportedly pulled over for speeding, with the officer who pulled him over then smelling a marijuana odor coming from the car. While he initially denied having any drugs, he then reportedly admitted to having them in his glove compartment.

He's the second Green Bay player to come under scrutiny for a similar incident.

Running back Aaron Jones was reportedly arrested in early October at a traffic stop after admitting to smoking marijuana, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers are 5–5 this season.