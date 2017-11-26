Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire

The final week of the typical fantasy football regular season is on the horizon, and while there’s always value on the waiver wire, it is as barren as it has been at any point this year. The wire doesn’t look like it’s going to be much help for owners trying to prolong their seasons, but there is some value available at wide receiver, though that owes mostly to the depth of the position more than anything else. One player who could jump straight from the wire to starting lineups is, believe it or not, in Cleveland. That’s where we start our look at the Week 13 Waiver Wire.

Corey Coleman, WR, Browns

Coleman delivered another solid game in Week 12, catching three of his eight targets for 64 yards. In two games since returning from a broken hand, he has nine grabs on 19 targets for 144 yards. Coleman is up to 31 targets in just four games this season, good for 7.75 per game. That has him on par with the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate in targets per game. The fantasy community has exhibited some token enthusiasm for a few different receivers who looked like the de facto No. 1 in Cleveland this year. Remember the glorious Rashard Higgins era?

What makes Coleman different, though, is that he’s actually good. He was the 15th overall pick in the draft a year ago, and has fought through a pair of hand injuries, one in both of his seasons, to post impressive numbers in a hapless Browns offense. The volume should be there for Coleman every week, as is the case for any team’s top playmaker. He’s never going to carry a high ceiling because of the limitations of his offense, but his expected opportunity will have him in the WR3 discussion, at worst, every week. Coleman is a good bet to be a top-35 receiver the rest of the way, which translates to a regular starter in all but the shallowest, and least competitive, of fantasy leagues.

Zay Jones, WR, Bills

It took until November, but the Jones rookie year breakout may finally be upon us. Over his last three games, he has 13 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He has been consistently productive across those three games, too, going 6-53-1, 4-68-0, and 3-33-1. He has also increased his target share in that time, getting seven, seven and 10 targets in the three games. Jones, the 37th overall pick in this year’s draft, was supposed to be one of the big new weapons for Tyrod Taylor this season, but he never could find a rhythm over the first two months of the season. His opportunities were inconsistent—he had five or fewer targets in three of his first four games—and when he did get chances he didn’t capitalize on them. He and Taylor are finally developing that rapport, with all seven of Jones’s targets in Week 7 coming after the Bills mercifully removed Nathan Peterman from the game. The Bills have been desperate for consistent firepower outside the numbers all season, and Jones is the one guy who can provide it.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

Don’t get this twisted. I’m not buying into Burkhead as a reliable fantasy option after his strong Week 12 performance. The bottom line is that the waiver wire looks like it’s going to be quite thin heading into the final week of the regular season, making anyone with a notable role in the Patriots offense one of the most attractive available players. Burkhead turned 13 carries and two targets into 53 total yards and two touchdowns. The 13 carries were a season-high for Burkhead, which could be taken as a positive. At the same time, Dion Lewis was great again, running for 112 yards on 15 totes. Burkhead is not going to unseat Lewis, which means he’s going to be dependent on touchdowns for his fantasy value.

On a team with Lewis, Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks, he’s never going to be one of the primary touchdown scorers. There’s also the chance that his role decreases significantly when Chris Hogan returns from his shoulder injury. Still, Burkhead is in a spot to regularly get double-digit touches on one of the best offenses in the league. That makes him a worthy add on this waiver wire landscape.