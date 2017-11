Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Jets with a foot injury and would not return, the team announced.

It was Olsen's first game back from a broken foot that he suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He spent the past eight weeks rehabbing the injury.

The injury occurred in the third quarter.

Olsen entered Sunday's game with 7,393 career receiving yards in his 11-year career.