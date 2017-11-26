Rob Gronkowski Says Touchdown Celebration Was Unplanned But Can't Talk About It

Gronk can't talk about the Patriots' touchdown celebrations but still talks about it.

By Chris Chavez
November 26, 2017

Brandin Cooks got on Rob Gronkowski's back and pretended to ride him like a horse after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' 35–17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski was asked about it after the game but remained tight-lipped because players were told not to discuss touchdown celebrations.

“Yeah, that was not planned or anything,” Gronkowski said. “We got yelled at. We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations. That’s what we got told. But, I kind of want to talk about it, but I kind of don’t because I’ll get in trouble, so I don’t know what to do. So, it just happened on the spot. It wasn’t planned. We’ll just keep it there.”

Watch Gronkowski's celebration and comments below:

The NFL touchdown celebration rules may have been relaxed around the league but Bill Belichick still runs a tighter ship.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters