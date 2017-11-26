Brandin Cooks got on Rob Gronkowski's back and pretended to ride him like a horse after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' 35–17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski was asked about it after the game but remained tight-lipped because players were told not to discuss touchdown celebrations.

“Yeah, that was not planned or anything,” Gronkowski said. “We got yelled at. We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations. That’s what we got told. But, I kind of want to talk about it, but I kind of don’t because I’ll get in trouble, so I don’t know what to do. So, it just happened on the spot. It wasn’t planned. We’ll just keep it there.”

Watch Gronkowski's celebration and comments below:

Cooks and Gronk 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7kWqrn9htE — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) November 26, 2017

Gronk thinking aloud about his TD celebration "We got yelled at we aren't allowed to talk about celebrations. But I kind of want to talk about it, but I kinda don't because I will get in trouble. So I don't know what to do. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/SC2UpFE9V5 — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) November 26, 2017

The NFL touchdown celebration rules may have been relaxed around the league but Bill Belichick still runs a tighter ship.