Hue Jackson Has ‘Big Plans’ For Josh Gordon in His First Game Back

Josh Gordon could make his long-awaited return to the field this week.

By Dan Gartland
November 27, 2017

Browns receiver Josh Gordon is eligible to play Sunday against the Chargers. If he does, it’ll be his first regular-season game since 2014. Despite the long layoff, Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson is excited to get the former All-Pro back on the field. 

“My plans for him? Oh boy, let me tell you,” Jackson said, according to ESPN. “I got big plans for him. I plan for him to play and play as much as he can handle.”

Gordon, who returned to practice for the first time this season last week, must be activated by the Browns by Dec. 4. 

A series of drug suspensions have kept Gordon sidelined since 2014. He appeared close to a return last season but abruptly checked into rehab on the eve of the regular season. In a recent interview with GQ, Gordon confessed that he smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before “probably every game” in college and the NFL.

Whether it’s this week or next, Gordon’s return will be a boon to a Cleveland receiving corps sorely lacking in talent. Running back Duke Johnson leads the Browns with 50 catches for 446 yards. Ricardo Louis leads all Browns wide receivers with just 26 catches and 322 yards in 11 games. 

