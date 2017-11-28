2018 NFL Draft Big Board, Vol. 7

Ranking the top 2018 NFL Draft prospects, including Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and more

By Albert Breer
November 28, 2017
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
2. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, N.C. State
3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
4. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
5. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
6. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
7. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
8. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
9. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
10. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Minimal movement this week, just flipping Chubb and Fitzpatrick, and not because Fitzpatrick didn’t play well in the Tide’s loss. He did. It’s more to do with the reputation Chubb has grown with the NFL evaluators I talk to. … Ward was a superstar in the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan, and blocked his second kick of the year, something that adds to his value as a potential four-down player in the NFL. … Everyone seems to love Smith as a player. His inclusion in a team’s top tier rides, it seems, on how that team values the linebacker spot.

