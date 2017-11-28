Getty Images (3)

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

2. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, N.C. State

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

4. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

5. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

6. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

7. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

8. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

9. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Minimal movement this week, just flipping Chubb and Fitzpatrick, and not because Fitzpatrick didn’t play well in the Tide’s loss. He did. It’s more to do with the reputation Chubb has grown with the NFL evaluators I talk to. … Ward was a superstar in the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan, and blocked his second kick of the year, something that adds to his value as a potential four-down player in the NFL. … Everyone seems to love Smith as a player. His inclusion in a team’s top tier rides, it seems, on how that team values the linebacker spot.