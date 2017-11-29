The Week 12 stream produced two standouts, players who hopefully helped your fantasy teams move closer to the playoffs. Case Keenum posted the third-highest score among quarterbacks at 27.3 points, while the Chargers defense had two sacks, two interceptions and a touchdown, and held the Cowboys to six points. The stream remains as important as ever in Week 13, the final week of the fantasy regular season in most leagues.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s Schedule-Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when coming up with weekly streamers.

To provide advice that you can actually use, candidates for streaming must be available in at least 50% of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

Quarterbacks

Josh McCown, Jets vs. Chiefs (34% owned)

The Jets signal-caller didn’t make my streamer list last week because of his matchup with the stout Panthers defense, yet he carved them up for 307 yards and three touchdowns. McCown and wideout Robby Anderson are proving to be a killer duo, as Anderson has at least one touchdown in every game since Week 7, and is averaging 20.16 fantasy points a contest in those five weeks.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in quarterback aFPA, but McCown hasn’t needed a plus matchup to be a worthy streamer. He’ll definitely take it, though. McCown makes a reliable starting option this week.

Blake Bortles, Jaguars vs. Colts (35% owned)

Last week’s game against the Cardinals was a tough one for Bortles, yet he still managed to post his share of garbage-time points, juicing his line with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Bortles gets the Colts defense in Week 13, a unit he picked apart for 330 passing yards and a touchdown earlier this season. This AFC South showdown has an over/under of 40.5 points with the Jaguars implied total set at a promising 25 points.

Tyrod Taylor, Bills vs. Patriots (50% owned)

Sliding in as a streamer by a hair ownership-wise, Taylor is well worth a start this week. He’s rightfully back under center for the Bills and faces a Patriots defense ranked 19th in quarterback aFPA. The Patriots have gotten things together defensively after a terrible start to the season, but Taylor has immense upside thanks to his rushing ability and his low interception rate (just three so far this season).

Trevor Siemian, Broncos at Dolphins (6% owned)

In Week 12, Siemian came off the bench at the end of the third quarter and put up 149 passing yards with two touchdowns. He has been tapped as the starter this week in Miami and should fare just as well against a fairly soft Dolphins defense that ranks 27th in quarterback aFPA.

Tight Ends

Julius Thomas, Dolphins vs. Broncos (27% owned)

I’d lead with the revenge game narrative, but Thomas was a member of the Broncos two teams ago, so no dice. He is, however, quietly putting together a productive season. Thomas has averaged 11.6 PPR points per game over the last four weeks, which is good for third among tight ends. He’s sixth at the position with 23 targets in that same timeframe.

The Broncos rank 28th in tight end aFPA, with their great corners forcing quarterbacks to attack the middle of the field. That shouldn’t change too much with Aqib Talib suspended this week. Thomas may never be the No. 1 option in Miami’s offense, but there’s enough upside here to put him on the low-end TE1 radar.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals vs. Rams (11% owned)

Seals-Jones has emerged from obscurity with Blaine Gabbert under center, catching seven passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. That’s good for 18.8 PPR points per game. The Rams’ defense is ranked seventh in tight end aFPA, but have allowed a couple big games to the position this season, including 17 PPR points to Evan Engram in Week 9, and 15.7 to Jimmy Graham in Week 5.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers at Packers (26% owned)

Howard has overtaken Cameron Brate as the primary tight end for the Buccaneers. Over the team’s last two games, Howard has outsnapped Brate, 72% to 55%, and totaled eight targets to Brate’s five. In sum, Howard caught six of those passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. The Bucccaneers are out of contention, which gives them even more reason to give their rookie tight end, a potential future star at the position, as much run as he can handle.

This isn’t the best matchup for Howard, as the Packers rank eighth in tight end aFPA this season, but that shouldn’t scare you off of him. The Packers are 31st against receivers, so there is reason to believe in the Buccaneers passing game as a whole.

Defenses

Tennessee Titans, vs. Texans (29% owned)

Sometimes trusting the hot hand is the way to go on the stream. In Week 12, the Titans sacked Jacoby Brissett eight times and scooped up a fumble. This week, they face a Texans team that has been friendly to defenses since Tom Savage took over for the injured Deshaun Watson. They rank 25th in defense aFPA and over the last three weeks have surrendered six sacks while turning it over nine times.

Chicago Bears, vs. 49ers (23% owned)

The Bears defense has been a nice surprise this season, ranking 13th in fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues. San Francisco, meanwhile, ranks 26th in aFPA to opposing defenses, and is rolling out a new quarterback at Soldier Field in Week 13. Jimmy Garoppolo may be an instant upgrade to Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard, but this will still be a tough spot for a quarterback making his first start in more than year with a lack of receiving firepower.

Washington Redskins, at Cowboys (16% owned)

Dallas has dropped three games in a row and seems to be lost without Ezekiel Elliott. Its offense hasn’t scored more than nine points since Week 9, and is struggling to develop any sort of rhythm. This NFC East showdown is on Thursday, so be sure to make your move early if you’re thinking of a Washington stream. Remember, too, that these teams both played on Thanksgiving, so this isn’t a short week for either of them.