The Giants opted to start Geno Smith over Eli Manning against the Raiders this weekend, which brings Manning's consecutive start streak to an end at 210 games.

The decision has been met with significant blow back from many, including Kate Mara, the niece of Giants owner John Mara. Add Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to the growing list of those against the way the Giants handled the Manning situation.

"I honestly thought it was pathetic...I feel like he's earned the opportunity to finish it off, finish off these last five weeks," Rivers told reporters at Chargers practice on Wednesday, per Jack Wang.

Interestingly enough, Manning and Rivers were traded for each other on the night of the 2004 draft after Manning made it clear he wouldn't play for the Chargers, who owned the top pick that year. Manning, who was taken first out of Ole Miss, was sent to New York along with draft picks in exchange for Rivers, who went to N.C. State and was selected fourth overall.

The Giants have limped to a 2-9 record this season, though Manning has managed to throw 14 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He has started every game for the Giants since the first game of his rookie season in 2004, and led New York to two Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. Manning was named MVP of both games.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he made the decision to sit Manning because he want to see what Smith and the other quarterback on the roster, Davis Webb, are capable of.