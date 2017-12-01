Packers Running Back Ty Montgomery Placed on Injured Reserve

The Packers placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve after he missed the last two games. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 01, 2017

The Packers placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. 

He missed the last two games due to rib and wrist injuries. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he will require surgery, which is the reason for the move to injured reserve.

He left in the first quarter of Week 4's game with a chest injury. He also missed Week 5's game. 

Montgomery has 273 yards on 71 carries with an additional 173 receiving yards. He's had four total touchdowns this season. 

Montgomery joins a number of other injured Packers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bryan Bulaga.

Green Bay also signed wide receiver Michael Clark to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Packers are 5–6 and will face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

