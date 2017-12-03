A group of former New York Giants players wearing Eli Manning jerseys may show up to next week's home game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Earlier in the week, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced the decision to bench Manning for Geno Smith against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Manning had started 210 consecutive regular season games for the Giants. Manning was given the option whether he wanted to continue his streak but he declined and allowed for McAdoo to make the call to play Smith and Davis Webb.

The team also sent out a confidential email informing all employees not to discuss or comment on Manning's situation, according to Glazer.

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reports that a team official says Manning appears ready to move on from the Giants in 2018.

"It's pretty clear around the organization that even though Eli Manning is the good teammate and the good soldier right now that he is ready to move on in 2018. When I asked one team official, 'What's Eli Manning's future with this team?' He said, 'Who knows who will even be making those decisions'. Suggesting there will are major changes coming within this organization."

Manning will be a free agent at the end of the season. The Giants are 2–9 on the season, which is a far cry from last year's 11–5 record.