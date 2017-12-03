Geno Smith took exception to Rex Ryan's criticism about him prior to his first start with the Giants.

On ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, Ryan said he wouldn't want Smith to be his quarterback. Ryan however had Smith as his quarterback for his last two years with the Jets and went 8-8 with the quarterback in his rookie season.

"I love Geno Smith," Ryan said on the pregame show. "Great guy. I just wouldn't want him playing quarterback for me."

After the Giants lost to the Raiders 24-17, Smith told reporters how he felt about Ryan's comment.

"That really upset me," Smith said according to Bob Glauber of New York's Newsday. "Guy that we saved his job in 2013. We fought our ass off for him, both years. For him to come out and say that shows how much of a coward he is."

Earlier in the week, Ryan told the New York Daily News that it was "a slap in the face" for Eli Manning to be benched for Smith.

Smith went 21-for-34 for 212 yards and one touchdown Sunday, his second NFL start since Ryan was fired from the Jets following the 2014 season.