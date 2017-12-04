The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game for a late hit during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gronkowski will miss next Monday night's game against the Dolphins in Miami.

During the fourth quarter of New England's 23–3 victory over Buffalo, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White intercepted Tom Brady and after securing the ball on the ground, Gronkowski dove into White and slammed him arm into White's helmet.

Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected from the game. Medical trainers helped White off the field and took him to the locker room.

"I don't believe in shots like that," Gronkowski said in his apology after the game. "I'm not in the business of that. It was a lot of frustration. At that moment, it happened naturally through emotions and frustration."

Four separate flags were thrown on the play. Hyde and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola were called for unnecessary roughness for a scuffle away from the play and and Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after getting into with the officials.