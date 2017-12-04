Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Suspended One Game For Late Hit

The Patriots will be without Rob Gronkowski against the Dolphins in Week 14.

By Scooby Axson
December 04, 2017

The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game for a late hit during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gronkowski will miss next Monday night's game against the Dolphins in Miami.

During the fourth quarter of New England's 23–3 victory over Buffalo, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White intercepted Tom Brady and after securing the ball on the ground, Gronkowski dove into White and slammed him arm into White's helmet.

Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected from the game. Medical trainers helped White off the field and took him to the locker room.

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries, original sports programming and features. Start your seven-day free trial of SI TV now on Amazon Channels.

"I don't believe in shots like that," Gronkowski said in his apology after the game. "I'm not in the business of that. It was a lot of frustration. At that moment, it happened naturally through emotions and frustration."

Four separate flags were thrown on the play. Hyde and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola were called for unnecessary roughness for a scuffle away from the play and and Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after getting into with the officials.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters