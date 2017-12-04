Report: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Suspended Four Games for PED Violation

Injured Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PED violation

By Scooby Axson
December 04, 2017

The NFL suspended Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith four games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter. 

Smith withdrew his appeal and will begin serving the suspension immediately.

Smith was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

He was replaced in the lineup by Marlon Humphrey, a rookie cornerback, who was burned twice in the game on long passes.

Smith had 28 tackles and three interceptions this season for Baltimore, who lead the NFL with 20 interceptions.

