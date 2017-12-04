Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Stretchered Off Field With Back Injury

ESPN

Ryan Shazier did not move his legs after being injured while making a tackle.

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured while making a tackle. 

Shazier’s teammates were visibly shaken, many of them with tears in their eyes, as Shazier did not appear to move his legs after the hit. 

Shazier was injured while trying to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone. He immediately grabbed his lower back and rolled over. 

The team announced that Shazier is being evaluated for a back injury at a hospital and will not return to the game, though “there will be no further updates at this time.” He was taken away in an ambulance and “kept pointing to his waist,” NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported

The injury elicited an outpouring of support for Shazier from players around the league. 

Shazier, a 2014 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has started all 12 games for the Steelers this season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters