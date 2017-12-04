Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured while making a tackle.

Shazier’s teammates were visibly shaken, many of them with tears in their eyes, as Shazier did not appear to move his legs after the hit.

Shazier was injured while trying to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone. He immediately grabbed his lower back and rolled over.

Ryan Shazier leaves the field in a cart after scary collision vs. Bengals.pic.twitter.com/7BXEgOr9i7 — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) December 5, 2017

The team announced that Shazier is being evaluated for a back injury at a hospital and will not return to the game, though “there will be no further updates at this time.” He was taken away in an ambulance and “kept pointing to his waist,” NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

The injury elicited an outpouring of support for Shazier from players around the league.

Prayers your way big bro @RyanShazier — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) December 5, 2017

Prayers up for @RyanShazier 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 5, 2017

Just got on my knees and said a prayer for Ryan Shazier and his family. God please lift him up we trust in you always lord. — Jonas Gray (@jgray_ND25) December 5, 2017

Everyone please pray for @RyanShazier and his loved ones! Can’t imagine what they’re going through right now. 🙏🏾 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) December 5, 2017

Shazier, a 2014 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has started all 12 games for the Steelers this season.