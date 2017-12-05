Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings

Quickly

  • The fantasy football playoffs are here! Use our rankings to set your best possible lineup and stay alive in your league.
By Michael Beller
December 05, 2017

The playoffs have arrived for almost everyone in the fantasy community. Whereas a bad game in the previous 13 weeks simply meant a loss, a bad one over the next three means the end of your season. Lineup decisions become even more important in this environment, and the matchups in Week 14 won't make all of them easy.

There's an understandable urge to dance with who brought you, especially when it was someone like Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz who got you to this point. However, do you trust Wilson in Jacksonville against the Jaguars elite pass defense? What about Wentz in Los Angeles, possibly without Zach Ertz, taking on a top-flight Rams defense? Those are just two players whose matchups could push them further down the rankings than expected. Find out where everyone stands below in our Week 14 positional rankings.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters