The playoffs have arrived for almost everyone in the fantasy community. Whereas a bad game in the previous 13 weeks simply meant a loss, a bad one over the next three means the end of your season. Lineup decisions become even more important in this environment, and the matchups in Week 14 won't make all of them easy.

There's an understandable urge to dance with who brought you, especially when it was someone like Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz who got you to this point. However, do you trust Wilson in Jacksonville against the Jaguars elite pass defense? What about Wentz in Los Angeles, possibly without Zach Ertz, taking on a top-flight Rams defense? Those are just two players whose matchups could push them further down the rankings than expected. Find out where everyone stands below in our Week 14 positional rankings.