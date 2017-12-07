Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Returning in 2018

Browns head coach Hue Jackson returning for the 2018 season.

By Scooby Axson
December 07, 2017

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that head coach Hue Jackson would return for the 2018 season.

Haslam announced Jackson's status moving forward on the same day he fired Sashi Brown, the team's executive vice president of football operations.

"Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department," Haslam said in a statement. "The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster."

In two seasons with the team, Jackson has a 1–27 record, including an 0–12 mark this season.

The Browns have six extra picks in the next year's draft, where they are once again expected to look for a quarterback and will have nearly $100 million in cap space to sign free agents.

