Add Saints quarterback Drew Brees to the growing chorus of NFL players who have voiced their opposition to playing football games on Thursday night with short rest.

"It's 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night," Brees of the six players who left Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons with injuries, per ESPN. "Do you understand what guys' bodies go through in a game? And then to have to turn around four days later and to play? Look at the injury studies: They're off the charts. They're off the charts. So is this smart as it pertains to guys' health and safety? No, absolutely not."

The Saints lost star rookie Alvin Kamara to a concussion in the first quarter, and five more New Orleans players would be forced to leave with an injury: Ted Ginn Jr., Trey Hendrickson, Senio Kelemente, A.J. Klein and Kenny Vacarro.

"I can sit here and tell you that no player likes putting himself at risk on four days' rest, to come and put their bodies through what they put them through in a game," Brees said. "So you hope that it's addressed [this offseason], you hope that it's talked about and you hope that something is done about it."

Brees joins a number of prominent NFL players who have spoken out against Thursday Night Football. Earlier this month, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said the games should be "illegal" after his teammate and star cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon against the Cardinals. The Bills' Pro-Bowl lineman Richie Incognito called the Thusday night games "completely unfair and bulls---."

Brees said he'll use his platform to draw attention to the issue, which he said "will be addressed."

Saints coach Sean Payton was also asked why he thinks there were so many injuries during Thursday night's game.

"What do you guys think? Seriously, speak up," Payton said. "What do you guys think? Why do you think there were so many injuries tonight? Anyone?"