Watch: Tom Savage Exits Game After Head Injury Leaves Him Shaking On Ground

Tom Savage was shaking on the ground after a hit.

By Chris Chavez
December 10, 2017

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage exited Sunday afternoon's game in the second quarter after a brutal hit left him shaking on the ground.

The Texans ruled him out with a concussion.

Savage was taken down by Elvis Dumervil and stayed on the ground shaking. He was taken to the injury tent on the sidelines to be evaluated but came back onto the field for the next possession. 

Watch the hit below:

Savage left the field before the end of the quarter to be assessed and evaluated in the locker room. T.J. Yates entered as his replacement. 

