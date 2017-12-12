Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's been cleared to return to football in the caption of a picture he posted to Instagram on Tuesday night.

"It's been a long road from that day to this, but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return," the two-time league MVP wrote. "Thanks for all the love, supoprt, prayers and well wishes over the past 8 weeks."

On Oct. 15, Rodgers broke his collarbone when Anthony Barr of the Vikings hit him while throwing a pass. Rodgers was put on injured reserve with a designation to return after Week 6; a player must be on injured reserve for eight weeks before he can return, which makes Sunday's matchup with the Panthers the first game Rodgers is eligible to play.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley has led Green Bay to two wins in a row and is 3-4 in the games he started. Green Bay sits at 7-6 and remains alive in the NFC playoff race, though all three of the Packers' remaining games (at Panthers, vs. Vikings, at Lions) come against teams with winning records.

Rodgers threw for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in the six games he appeared in this season. The Packers were 4-2 in those games.