The Cardinals' Adrian Peterson has reportedly been placed on injured reserve, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

The running back suffered a neck injury in a game against Jacksonville three weeks ago.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday he had "no idea" if Peterson would play this season. He reportedly won't need surgery, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Peterson rushed for 529 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Cardinals are 6–7 this year and will play the Redskins on Sunday.