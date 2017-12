The Raiders host the Cowboys on Sunday, with both needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive.

Dallas is coming off a 30–10 win over the Giants and has a 7–6 record.

Oakland is coming off a 26–15 loss to Kansas City and has a 6–7 record.

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, Dec. 17, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

