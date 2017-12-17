Diddy Wants to Buy the Panthers, and Steph Curry Wants in

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct, announced that he'll sell the team after the 2018 season is completed. The new owner will be determined after what is sure to be a lucrative and lengthy bidding process, but hip-hop mogul Diddy has already said that he wants to purchase the team. And two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, who is from North Carolina and is a huge Panthers fan, said he wants in on the deal.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Diddy noted on Twitter that there are no majority owners in the NFL who are African-American.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Curry responded to Diddy's tweets with a succinct message of his own.

In a video he posted to Instagram shortly after the initial Tweet, Diddy said that one of his first orders of business would be to sign Colin Kapernick. Kaepernick remains a free agent despite throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions last season, and there's belief that the reason he remains unsigned is because of his activism both on and off the field. Kaepernick is credited with starting the movement to protest racial injustice during the national anthem before NFL games.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has amassed a fortune worth $820 million through multiple business ventures on top of his music career. Diddy is the founder of Bad Boy Records, the Sean John clothing line and vodka manufacturer Ciroc.

Forbes valued the Panthers at $2.3 billion, meaning Combs, a native New Yorker, would likely have to partner with other investors to buy the team. Diddy and Curry are a duo that will certainly garner headlines, but it is unclear whether other NFL owners would sign off on having a current NBA player own part of a team.

Diddy wouldn't be the first hip-hop star to invest in a sports franchise. Jay-Z famously owned a small portion of the Brooklyn Nets before he sould his share in order to avoid a conflict of interest with the sports agency he was founding, Roc Nation Sports.