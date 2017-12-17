Ezekiel Elliott is coming back to the Cowboys in even better shape and with a documentary, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The running back is reportedly flying back Sunday from Cabo San Lucas and will return to the Cowboys organization on Monday after his six-week suspension ends Sunday night.

After 6 weeks of training thanks to a NFL-mandated suspension, this is what #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott looks like now: pic.twitter.com/7upcaegOyo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2017

According to Rapoport, Elliott has gotten in shape, both physically and mentally, while in Mexico. He has also worked on a documentary that will tell his side of the story and chronicle his suspension.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against his former girlfriend. He was never arrested or charged. The case stemmed the entire season, with Elliott finally accepting the suspension in early November after a court battle.

The Cowboys (7–6) have gone 2–3 in Elliott's absence. Dallas will play one more game Sunday night against Oakland before facing Seattle on Dec. 24 in Elliott's return.