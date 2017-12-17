The NFL playoff picture is starting to fill itself out with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning the AFC North Division and the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC East Division. Other division champions will be determined next week.

The 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Colts, Giants and Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Here's a quick look at playoff picture and scenarios going into Week 15. (These only cover scenarios for Week 15 games.)

NFC

• The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if the Eagles win and the Vikings lose.

• The Eagles can clinch a first-round bye with a win. They can also clinch the first-round bye with an Eagles tie, a Rams loss or tie, a Saints loss or tie and a Panthers loss or tie.

• The Minnesota Vikings clinch the North Division with a win or tie.

• The Vikings clinch a playoff berth with a:

- Seahawks loss + Falcons loss + Saints loss

- Seahawks loss + Falcons loss + Panthers loss

- Seahawks loss + Falons tie + Saints loss + Panthers loss

• The Los Angeles Rams can no longer clinch a playoff berth this week.

AFC

• The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if the Steelers win and the Jaguars lose or tie.

• The Steelers can clinch a first-round bye if they win or if they tie and the Jaguars lose.

• The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win or tie. They can also clinch the division with a Bills loss or tie.

• The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a Ravens loss or tie.

• The Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth with a:

- Jaguars win.

- Jaguars tie + Bills loss or tie

- Jaguars tie + Ravens tie

- Ravens loss