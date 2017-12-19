Aaron Rodgers's comeback lasted just one week, as the Packers quarterback was placed on injured reserve for a second time this season on Tuesday. Brett Hundley will get the start when Green Bay hosts Minnesota on Saturday night.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6 when he was slammed to the ground by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. He was then placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, which made him eligible to return after eight weeks. Green Bay was 4-2 when Rodgers headed to IR the first time, and backup Brett Hundley went 3-4 in the seven games he started.

That got the Packers to 7-6 and kept them alive in the NFC Wild Card race heading into Week 15's matchup with the Panthers, so Rodgers returned to try to win Green Bay's last three games and sneak into the postseason.

#Packers place QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve & sign QB Joe Callahan.



Roster moves 📰: https://t.co/kY3MT2NPjf pic.twitter.com/hoQkpJb9xA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2017

Rodgers threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina, but he threw three interceptions and Green Bay's furious comeback attempt fell short in the fourth quarter. The 31-24 loss knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention, and the organization decided to shut Rodgers down instead of risking further injury.

Rodgers, 34, threw for 1,675 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season.

The team also signed quarterback Joe Callahan, who was activated from the practice squad when Rodgers was hurt earlier this season but sent back down when Rodgers was made active for Week 16.