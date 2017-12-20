Former San Francisco 49ers running back and punt returner Jarryd Hayne denied a rape claim from a woman who says the Australian rugby star assaulted her two years ago.

The woman, identified as J.V., filed a civil lawsuit against Hayne on Wednesday, saying he raped her in December 2015. She reportedly the alleged assault to police in May 2016.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case, citing insufficient evidence.

"Mr Hayne and his management are aware of recent media speculation in relation to a civil complaint filed in the United States of America making certain allegations in relation to an event which allegedly occurred in 2015 whilst playing for the San Francisco 49ers," a statement from Ramy Qutami, who is representing Hayne, said. "Mr Hayne has not been served with any proceedings or formal complaint relating to the incident.

"Mr Hayne previously addressed a complaint made to the District Attorney's office in the County of Santa Clara, California in 2016 and the District Attorney did not proceed any further with the matter due to insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations. Mr Hayne provided all reasonable assistance to the District Attorney with that investigation. Mr Hayne unequivocally and vehemently denies the allegations which are the subject of the civil complaint. Mr Hayne will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter."

According to the lawsuit, the woman said she met Hayne at a San Jose, Calif. bar after a 49ers game and went back to Hayne's residence where she passed out.

The woman says he was a virgin at the time and that Hayne had "nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her, causing her significant physical pain."

"When Ms. V. awoke the following morning, still experiencing tremendous vaginal pain, she was naked covered in a single sheet on a bed with a large pool of blood next to her,” said attorney Micha Star Liberty.

The lawsuit cites claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress, and negligence against Hayne, who now lives in Sydney, Australia after retiring from the 49ers in May 2016.