Steelers Release LB James Harrison

The Steelers have released veteran linebacker James Harrison

By Scooby Axson
December 23, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran linebacker James Harrison, the team announced Saturday.

In a corresponding roster move, the team activated tackle Marcus Gilbert from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List. Gilbert was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Harrison, who is the team's all-time sack leader, started his NFL career with the Steelers in 2002 after not being selected in that year's draft.

He has only appeared in five games this season, recording three tackles and last played in Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The 39–year–old Harrison is a five-time Pro Bowler and was a two-time first team AP All-Pro selection, winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008.

He also was a key part in two championships with the Steelers in Super Bowls XL and XLIII

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters