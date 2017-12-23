The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran linebacker James Harrison, the team announced Saturday.

In a corresponding roster move, the team activated tackle Marcus Gilbert from the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List. Gilbert was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Harrison, who is the team's all-time sack leader, started his NFL career with the Steelers in 2002 after not being selected in that year's draft.

He has only appeared in five games this season, recording three tackles and last played in Pittsburgh's Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The 39–year–old Harrison is a five-time Pro Bowler and was a two-time first team AP All-Pro selection, winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008.

He also was a key part in two championships with the Steelers in Super Bowls XL and XLIII