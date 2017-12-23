How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers. 

By Dan Gartland
December 23, 2017

Sunday Night Football is on Saturday this week. Yes, for real.

In order to avoid playing a game on Christmas eve night, NBC is airing the Packers-Vikings game in primetime on Saturday. The game follows the 4:30 matchup between the Colts and Ravens on NFL Network. 

The Vikings are hoping to win their final two games and secure at least a first-round bye in the playoffs. They can also challenge the Carson Wentz-less Eagles for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. (Minnesota is 11–3 while Philadelphia is 12–2.)

The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention with last week’s loss to the Panthers and immediately placed Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve. 

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

