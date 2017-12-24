UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would prefer to be drafted by the New York Giants over the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming NFL draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rosen has privately expressed his concern about declaring for the draft if the Browns were going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns are 0–15 on the season and could clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. The Giants are 2-12 for the second-worst record in the league. If the Browns lose to finish the season 0–16 or if the Giants win, they would clinch the No. 1 overall pick.

Cleveland has drafted a quarterback in three of the last four drafts. Johnny Manziel was selected at the end of the first round of the 2014 draft and played two seasons with the Browns. Cody Kessler was taken in the third round of the 2016 draft and is one of the back-up quarterbacks for DeShone Kizer, who was selected in the second round of last year's draft.

Rosen has yet to make a final decision on whether he will turn professional. He is currently in concussion protocol but hoping to be cleared to play in UCLA's Cacus Bowl game against Kansas State on Tuesday. At a press conference on Saturday, the junior explained why he wanted to suit up with his team, even as a number of other top draft prospects have voluntarily skipped their bowl games in recent years.

Rosen suffered his second concussion of the season in UCLA's season-ending victory over California. He has thrown for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Should he declare for the draft, he could well be the first quarterback selected.