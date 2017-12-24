The rest of the NFL isn't letting the Falcons forget about their 28–3 lead during Super Bowl LI.
The "28–3" meme, which stems from Atlanta's soon-to-be-squandered lead over the Patriots during the Super Bowl this year, doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. During halftime of the Falcons' Week 16 contest against the Saints, a dance group spelled out "28–3" in formation.
Saints pep squad just spelled out “28-3” at halftime pic.twitter.com/LXJ7n90hQl— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) December 24, 2017
How will Justin Timberlake work the 28–3 meme into his Super Bowl LII halftime routine?