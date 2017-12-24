A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

Cam Netwon, Panthers: Groin, TBD

Cam Newton was hit in the lower body area and Derek Anderson entered the game at quarterback. Newton did return to the game a few plays later.

Watch the hit below:

Joe Mixon, Bengals: Ankle, Questionable

Joe Mixon headed to the locker room in the first quarter against the Lions.

Julio Jones, Falcons: Thumb, TBD

Julio Jones was seen "wincing" during pregame warmups.