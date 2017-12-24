Here are the notable injuries in Week 16 of the NFL season.
A number of NFL players went out their team's games with injuries on Sunday.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
Cam Netwon, Panthers: Groin, TBD
Cam Newton was hit in the lower body area and Derek Anderson entered the game at quarterback. Newton did return to the game a few plays later.
Watch the hit below:
Joe Mixon, Bengals: Ankle, Questionable
Joe Mixon headed to the locker room in the first quarter against the Lions.
Julio Jones, Falcons: Thumb, TBD
Julio Jones was seen "wincing" during pregame warmups.