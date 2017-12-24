After the Seahawks' 21-12 victory over the Cowboys knocked Dallas out of playoff contention, Seattle safety Earl Thomas seemed to tell Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to acquire him in free agency if given the chance.

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

"If you have a chance to come get me, come get me," the video appears to show Thomas saying.

Thomas was asked about his comments after the game and said he didn't mean to come get him now, but that he'd be open to signing with the Cowboys, the team he grew up rooting for, after his time with Seattle ends.

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up," said Thomas, who grew up in Orange, Texas and played his college ball at Texas. The biggest thing, I don't literally mean come get me now. I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here.

"But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. That's the only place I'd rather be if I get kicked to the curb.

Thomas, 28, will become a free agent after his contract runs out at the conclusion of next season. A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro player, Thomas has been a key member of the Legion of Boom defense that's led Seattle to five straight postseason appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII victory. Despite the fact that he'll be 30 at the start of the 2019 season—when Dallas could hypothetically get him—Thomas certainly won't come cheap to any suitor.