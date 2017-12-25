The Eagles and Raiders face off in the second game of a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader.

Philadelphia will be playing its second game since losing star quarterback Carson Wentz to a torn ACL. The Eagles eked out a win over the last-place Giants in Nick Foles’s first start of the season last week.

The Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 6–8.

Longtime Eagles pass rusher Trent Cole will be honored at the game and announce his retirement.

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN