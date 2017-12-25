How to Watch Eagles vs. Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Eagles vs. Raiders on Christmas Day. 

By Dan Gartland
December 25, 2017

The Eagles and Raiders face off in the second game of a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader. 

Philadelphia will be playing its second game since losing star quarterback Carson Wentz to a torn ACL. The Eagles eked out a win over the last-place Giants in Nick Foles’s first start of the season last week. 

The Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 6–8. 

Longtime Eagles pass rusher Trent Cole will be honored at the game and announce his retirement

How to Watch

Time: Monday, Dec. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

