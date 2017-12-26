Heartbreaking Fantasy Championship Losses, Amazing Wins From Eagles-Raiders Finish

Eagles-Raiders was a rather ugly Monday Night Football contest, but it certainly provided a memorable ending to several fantasy owners vying to win their league championships.

Oakland was down three points with three seconds remaining in the game, and then the unthinkable happened.

The Raiders fumbled their desperation lateral, and the Eagles returned it for a defensive touchdown. After that time-expiring score, instead of kicking the extra point with Jake Elliott, Doug Pederson opted to kneel.

Luckily most bettors avoided the carnage since the Raiders closed as 10-point underdogs, but the same cannot be said for fantasy owners. Here are some of the most heartbreaking and amazing tweets on championships that were decided on those plays.

I hate fantasy football pic.twitter.com/48rewQnVk2 — Nic Weller (@nwellerXLV) December 26, 2017

Won on it 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/olRsgsJor0 — Justin Fischesser (@justafish2002) December 26, 2017

@MatthewBerryTMR was begging my tv for anything but a lateral and fumble & touchdown. Just lost my fantasy championship pic.twitter.com/VW5S1o7MX1 — Michael Kirshblum (@mkirsh3) December 26, 2017