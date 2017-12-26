Most fantasy leagues wrapped up with their championship games last week, but there are still some leagues that play through Week 17. Those of you still playing season-long fantasy football this week may have to deal with a few teams resting players—the Eagles and Jaguars, locked into their playoff seeds, come to mind—but most teams, even those headed to the postseason, still have something to play for in Week 17. That should help keep the position rankings relatively standard in what can be a tricky week in fantasy football.