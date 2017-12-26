Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quickly

  • A handful of fantasy football leagues play championships into Week 17, and for those owners, we have rankings.
By Michael Beller
December 26, 2017

Most fantasy leagues wrapped up with their championship games last week, but there are still some leagues that play through Week 17. Those of you still playing season-long fantasy football this week may have to deal with a few teams resting players—the Eagles and Jaguars, locked into their playoff seeds, come to mind—but most teams, even those headed to the postseason, still have something to play for in Week 17. That should help keep the position rankings relatively standard in what can be a tricky week in fantasy football.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters