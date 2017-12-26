Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is visiting the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Last week, Harrison was released by the Steelers in order to make room on the roster for right tackle Marcus Gilbert.

Harrison, 39, has played 40 snaps through 14 games on the season and has just one sack. He has played 177 of 1992 career games for Pittsburgh. Harrison has recorded 788 tackles, 82.5 sacks and eight interceptions in his 14-year career.

Harrison went unclaimed on waivers.

The Patriots will play the New York Jets on Sunday.