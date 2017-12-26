NFL Coaching Rumors: Jerry Jones Says Keeping Jason Garrett Is in Cowboys' Best Interest

Jason Garrett will remain the Cowboys head coach for now.

By Chris Chavez
December 26, 2017

As the NFL season wraps up, several coaching changes could be made in the upcoming weeks. It appears that the Dallas Cowboys will not be one of those teams.

Owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that head coach Jason Garrett's job is not in jeopardy after the team was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. 

“I know a lot about our coaching staff,” Jones said. “I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can very quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here at all."

“Let’s just say that it’s not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change,” he added.

Garrett has two more years remaining on his five-year deal for $30 million that he signed after the 2014 season. He is expected to earn $6 million on each of the last two years. He has a career record of 66–53 in the regular season since taking over during Week 10 of the 2010 season. Garrett was last year's NFL Coach of the Year.

