The Giants' Landon Collins alluded to teammate Eli Apple as a "cancer" on Tuesday during an interview with "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN New York radio.

Bob Wischusen was filling in and asked Collins about how he would self scout the year and what went wrong with the guys at corner.

"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is,"Collins said. "That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, (Rodgers-Cromartie) and (Jenkins), I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do.

"But that first pick ... he's a cancer."

Apple has been struggling this season — a film session blow-up, his mother’s brain surgery and a hip injury — and has been benched multiple times.

Collins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The two have been back and forth with each other with Collins saying he had a conversation with Apple about his professionalism and personal struggles, while Apple denied the conversation happened, according to NJ Media.

Listen to the interview here. The question came about the three minute mark of the podcast.

The Giants (2–13) play the Redskins on Sunday.