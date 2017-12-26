It all comes down to this.

Week 17 means each team on the playoff bubble has one last chance to get a win and improve its chances of reaching the postseason. Some teams are already in, while some are in with win, and the least fortunate of the bunch need a win and help from others.

With just one week left, the playoff picture is clearer than it's been at any point in the season, but there's still a number of scenarios that can play out.

AFC

New England Patriots

The Patriots have already locked up the AFC East and are guaranteed at least a first-round bye, but there's still work to be done to lock up home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Patriots can clinch the number one seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with:

• A Patriots win

• A Patriots tie and a Steelers tie or loss

• A Steelers loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jags' loss to the Niners guaranteed the Steelers a first-round bye, but they're still in play for the number one seed.

The Steelers can clinch home-field advantage and the number one seed with:

• A win and a Patriots loss

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have clinched the AFC South and are locked into the third seed. They'll host a Wild Card round game against the second Wild Card team.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and are locked into the fourth seed. They'll host a Wild Card round game against the first Wild Card team.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have the inside track toward locking up the first Wild Card spot, but there is still a scenario in which they miss the playoffs altogether.

The Ravens clinch the fifth seed with:

• A win

• A tie and a Chargers tie or loss

• A tie and a Bills tie or loss

• A tie and a Titans tie or loss

• A Chargers loss

• A Bills loss

• A Titans loss

The Ravens clinch a playoff spot with:

• A Chargers loss

• A Bills loss

• A Titans loss

The Ravens miss the playoffs with:

• A loss and A Bills win and a Titans win

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are in a similar position to the Ravens in that a win puts them in the playoffs.

The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A win

• A tie and a Chargers loss or tie

• A tie and a Bills loss or tie

• A Chargers loss and a Bills loss

The Titans can clinch the fifth seed with:

• A win and a Ravens loss

The Titans miss the playoffs altogether with:

• A loss or tie and a Chargers win and a Bills win

Buffalo Bills

The Bills need to win and get some help, probably in the form of a Panthers win over the Falcons.

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A win and a Titans loss or tie and a Chargers loss or tie

• A win and a Ravens loss and a Chargers loss or tie

• A tie and a Titans loss

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers can sneak into the playoffs but cannot finish higher than the sixth seed.

The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with:

• A win and a Titans loss or tie

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have clinched the NFC East as well as the first overall seed. They'll have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have clinched the NFC North as well as the second overall seed. They'll have a first-round bye and host a divisional round game.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have clinched the NFC West, but they can still finish as either the third or fourth seed.

The Rams can clinch the third seed with:

• A win

• A tie and a Saints loss or tie and a Panthers loss or tie

The Rams finish as the fourth seed with:

• A loss and a Saints win or tie and a Panthers win or tie

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have clinched a playoff berth but have not yet clinch the NFC South.

The Saints clinch the NFC South with:

• A win

• A tie and a Panthers tie or loss

• A Panthers loss

The Saints can clinch the third seed with:

• A win and a Rams tie or loss

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have clinched a playoff berth and cannot finish lower than the fifth seed, but they still have a chance to win the NFC South.

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South with:

• A win and a Saints tie or loss

Atlanta Falcons

Just one year after reaching the Super Bowl, the Falcons find themselves in a win-and-in situation heading into Week 17. The Falcons can finish no better than the sixth seed.

The Falcons can clinch a playoff spot with:

• A win and Panthers loss or tie

• A tie and a Seahawks tie or loss

• A Seahawks loss

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A win and a Falcons tie or loss

• A tie and a Falcons loss