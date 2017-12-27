Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey believes that James Harrison ruined his legacy in Pittsburgh by signing with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after clearing waivers on Monday to become a free agent.

"Trust me, if if I wanted out, I wouldn't let the team take the blame for it," Pouncey told reporters. "I'd tell you I want to be gone. I want to go somewhere else and play differently. I want to go start somewhere else. That's me as a man. That's would I would do. I'm not going to lie in front of them and say the team didn't play me, I want to get cut. No, that's not what it was...We're going to speak the truth. It is what it is."

Watch Pouncey's full comments below, via Josh Roundtree of 97.3 The Fan

#Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey just slammed James Harrison, saying he ruined his legacy in Pittsburgh by joining #Patriots. @937theFan pic.twitter.com/kpCeSHaMN4 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 27, 2017

"He erased his own legacy here, let's be serious," Pouncey added. "It's crazy. It blows my mind."

Harrison has played just 40 snaps through 14 games on the year. He has one sack this season.

The Steelers and Patriots could possibly meet in the AFC Championship Game. Both teams are vying for home-field advantage on Sunday.